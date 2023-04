LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What makes a Fuku burger so special? It does have an unusual name but it also has a unique taste and that’s why Las Vegas valley voters decided it was the winner in the 8 News Now Cook Insurance Burger Bracket.

Fukuburger has three locations and it planning to expand. (KLAS)

8 News Now reporter Lauren Negrete stopped by a Fukuburger to talk with owner Colin Fukunaga to see why it beat out dozens of other burger joints.

You can find out the locations for Fukuburger at this link.