LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fuku Burger is a local burger joint that is in our Final 4 Burger Bracket. Initially, 64 businesses were in the bracket. The locally owned business started out as a food truck and now has three locations.

Owner Colin Fukunaga said “it’s an all-American burger with a Japanese twist. We marinate the meat in our own secret spices which gives it a definite Japanese flavor.”

Fuku Burger owner Colin Fukunaga cooks up some of his best-selling burgers. (KLAS)

He stopped by the KLAS TV studios to cook one of his most popular burgers. It’s a cheeseburger with pickled onions, ginger slices, BBQ sauce and wasabi.

The restaurants can be found at Buffalo Drive and Warm Springs Road, Jones Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road and at the Allegiant Stadium in Section 120.