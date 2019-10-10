Fugitive Florida couple is arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Kenneth Ellis, 34 and Rachael Schemenauer, 27, late Thursday in Las Vegas.

The couple was found in a camp site near Red Rock Canyon where Schemenauer was arrested. Ellis fled the campsite in a car but was arrested after he lost control and flipped the vehicle on State Route 159.

The couple was wanted by the Tarpon Springs Police Department on outstanding burglary and theft charges as well as questioning for their possible involvement in a suspicious death that happened on the evening of September 27, 2019. According to Tarpon Springs Fire Department they responded to condo fire on that evening and when they entered the residence they found a dead man in his 30’s.

The U.S. Marshals Service from the Middle District of Florida had information that led them to the couple being in Las Vegas; they requested assistance from Nevada authorities and were assisted by the Nevada Fugitive Investigative Strike Team (NV FIST), which is a permanent task force that is comprised of resources and expertise of state, local and federal agencies in a coordinated effort to arrest dangerous and violent fugitives.

Ellis and Schemenauer were booked into the Clark County Detention Center and are pending their extradition to the State of Florida.