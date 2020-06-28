‘Fueled by the Fallen’ organizes tribute ride for Officer Shay Mikalonis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An organization that supports public safety members is holding an event to support an injured Metro Police officer Sunday. Officer Shay Mikalonis was shot after a protest earlier this month.

His family says he is paralyzed from the neck down.

Fueled by the Fallen is holding a “Pray for Shay” tribute ride in his honor. It starts at 6 p.m. on The Strip

They will also drive by UMC, where Mikalonis is getting treatment, and Metro Police Headquarters before returning to The Strip.

Below is an overview of the full schedule of events for Sunday: