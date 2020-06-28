‘Fueled by the Fallen’ organizes tribute ride for Officer Shay Mikalonis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An organization that supports public safety members is holding an event to support an injured Metro Police officer Sunday. Officer Shay Mikalonis was shot after a protest earlier this month.
His family says he is paralyzed from the neck down.
Fueled by the Fallen is holding a “Pray for Shay” tribute ride in his honor. It starts at 6 p.m. on The Strip
They will also drive by UMC, where Mikalonis is getting treatment, and Metro Police Headquarters before returning to The Strip.
Below is an overview of the full schedule of events for Sunday:
- 5:00 PM – Staging at: 5316 Danville Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89119
- 5:40 PM – “RafterMan” actor of Full Metal Jacket – Speech to Officers and guests.
- 5:45 PM – National Anthem Sung by John Messana. Studied at Juilliard school of music and with Sir John Elliot Gardener in London, England.
- 5:50 PM – Prayer by Senior Chaplain Barry A. Mainardi, Veteran who served with the U.S. Army until 1974 and received an Honorable Discharge at the rank of Captain.
- 6:00 PM – Tribute Ride begins down Las Vegas Blvd.
- 6:30-6:40 PM We will all meet up in the Giant parking lot to the East of Valley Hospital Medical Center to gather everyone together.
- 6:50 PM – Continue to UMC Hospital – 1800 W Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89102 (Driving By)
- 7:00 PM – Continue to LVMPD Headquarters 400 S M.L.K. Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89106 (Driving By)- Drive back down the strip to meet up location for pictures and thanks to all for attending