FTC gives OK to Caesars-Eldorado deal; COVID-19 impact on deal looms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Eldorado Resorts $17.3 billion purchase of Caesars Entertainment has been approved by the Federal Trade Commission, Caesars said on Friday.

Further approvals by gaming regulators in three states are still pending, and Caesars notes that economic impacts of COVID-19 could have an impact on the deal.

A news release notes the extraordinary circumstances that hang over the deal since the COVID-19 pandemic, which devastated revenue for both companies.

Factors surrounding COVID-19 could pose “a material adverse effect on Caesars’ and its subsidiaries’ ability to consummate the merger,” the release said.

Reno-based Eldorado announced the deal a year ago, creating a company that includes 60 casinos in 16 states in one of the biggest gambling and entertainment ventures in US history.

The venture will retain the Caesars name, with Eldorado controlling 51% of the stock and Caesars shareholders with the remaining 49%, according to reports at the time of the deal.

Caesars was valued $8.6 billion at the time of the deal.

“We are pleased that the FTC’s approval of our planned merger with Eldorado paves the way for securing the remaining consents and approvals from regulators in Indiana, Nevada and New Jersey,” said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment.

“All of us at Caesars are committed to completing the merger, which is expected to create the largest U.S. gaming company,” Rodio said in a news release.