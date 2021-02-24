Fry’s Electronics to close all locations, including Las Vegas store

381078 19: Customers exit Fry’s Electronics at the heart of Silicon Valley April, 2000 in Sunnyvale, CA. Fry’s is well-known within the computer world for its long hours and wide variety of products. (Photo by David McNew/Newsmakers)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fry’s Electronics is going out of business and closing its doors nationwide. Las Vegas has one store which is located on South Las Vegas Boulevard.

The company changed its website Wednesday morning and posted a message saying it “made the difficult decision to shut down its operations and close its business permanently.”

The message says in part,

“After nearly 36 years in business as the one-stop-shop and online resource for high-tech professionals across nine states and 31 stores, Fry’s Electronics, Inc. (“Fry’s” or “Company”), has made the difficult decision to shut down its operations and close its business permanently as a result of changes in the retail industry and the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Company will implement the shut down through an orderly wind down process that it believes will be in the best interests of the Company, its creditors, and other stakeholders. The Company ceased regular operations and began the wind-down process on February 24, 2021. It is hoped that undertaking the wind-down through this orderly process will reduce costs, avoid additional liabilities, minimize the impact on our customers, vendors, landlords and associates, and maximize the value of the Company’s assets for its creditors and other stakeholders.” FRY’S ELECTRONICS

Fry’s has more than 30 stores, mainly across California and Texas.

There are 6 stores in Northern California, 8 in Southern California, 8 in Texas, 2 in Arizona, and one store each in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.