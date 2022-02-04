Frustration with DETR simmers as appeals fail to produce results

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Frustration with DETR has been around through the entire pandemic, and some people are still waiting to get money they say they’re entitled to.

People who did not agree with decisions made by the unemployment office filed appeals. During that process, payments stopped. And a lot of people are still waiting.

“It is like I don’t exist,” said Robert Walker. He has been frustrated since July. He’s waiting for his appeal to be heard.

“I got a letter saying, ‘Oh, we overpaid you.’ I was like, okay, I will look into this,” Walker said.

That’s when Walker’s payments stopped. He says the letter claimed he owed $3,000 for not proving he was looking for work. He is trying to appeal that.

“I did file all my looking for work, so I was like, I know I am not crazy because I did it exactly the way they told me to do it,” Walker said.

He said he hasn’t heard anything from DETR since.

He also said his rent just went up and he doesn’t know when or if he will see that money.

“I just need that to get around, get to and from work and put food on the table,” he said.

Walker is like many others.

“I was told multiple times when I did talk to an agent, everything looks good. Don’t worry, you will get your money,” said Jason Latona.

Latona says he missed his appeal hearing call by seconds and called right back Friday morning.

“By the time I hung up, I saw I had a voicemail coming through. I listened to it,” Latona said. “I was told because I did not answer the phone at 8:15 — even though I was called at 8:16, he was one minute late — that my case is now dismissed and to have a pleasant day.”

He doesn’t know what to do.

“I would rather be talking to someone in person,” Latona said.

He can’t talk to anyone about what is next.

“I know I am not the only one that feels this way. These people feel … I feel like they are untouchable,” Latona said.

The frustration for months for those who had problems with unemployment is just trying to reach someone on the phone.

8 News Now reached out to DETR this morning for answers. We are still waiting response.

A month ago, DETR said there is no estimated timeline on how long appeals could take.