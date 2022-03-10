LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – March is National Nutrition month and you may be surprised at some ways you can eat more healthily.

Dietitian Courtney McCormick says consumer priorities on nutrition have changed due to the pandemic. Many people took a different approach to the types of food they kept in their kitchen. Some even turned to a surprising place — the frozen food aisle.

“Frozen meals have definitely come a long way from those TV dinners. There’s been a lot of innovation in frozen meals in the past few years. You’re seeing companies really be more purposeful around the nutrition profile of those meals, and really be purposeful around the types of ingredients and foods that are being included in them,” McCormick said.

She adds the key to eating healthy is to keep things simple and balance out your life as much as possible.