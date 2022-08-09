FILE – Frontier Airlines jets sit at gates at Denver International Airport on Sept. 22, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Frontier Airlines launched daily nonstop service today from Las Vegas to Baltimore, Buffalo, Hartford and Kansas City with bargain fares.

The new flights begin less than two weeks after Frontier’s biggest low-fare competitor in the Las Vegas market — Spirit Airlines — passed on a merger with Frontier in favor of a cash deal from JetBlue. That merger still has to pass several hurdles with federal regulators.

Frontier is offering $89 one-way fares to Baltimore, Buffalo and Hartford, and a $69 one-way fare to Kansas City. Restrictions apply. Check Frontier’s website for details.

A news release from Frontier emphasized the “ultra-low fare” carrier’s growth at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas (LAS).

Frontier claimed status as “the fastest growing airline in Las Vegas,” citing service to 57 destinations.

“Frontier and Las Vegas create a winning combination for consumers seeking affordable, convenient flight options,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “We’re focused on continued growth in Las Vegas as we build out an already robust network connecting LAS to destinations across the U.S. and Mexico.”