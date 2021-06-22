Frontier introducing 5 new nonstop routes in August with bargain fares

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Frontier Airlines has five new nonstop flights beginning in August, and the airline is offering introductory fare bargains starting at $19.

The new nonstop destinations leaving from McCarran International Airport are:

Tucson, Ariz. (TUS): Starting Aug. 13, twice weekly. Introductory fare: $19 (applies to flight from Las Vegas on Friday, returning on Monday).

Bentonville, Ark. (XNA): Starting Aug. 13, twice weekly. Introductory fare: $39 (applies to flight from Las Vegas on Friday, returning on Monday).

Memphis (MEM): Starting Aug. 12, twice weekly. Introductory fare: $39 (applies to flight from Las Vegas on Thursday, returning on Sunday).

Madison, Wisc. (MSN): Starting Aug. 13, twice weekly. Introductory fare $39 (applies to flight from Las Vegas on Friday, returning on Monday).

Bloomington, Ill. (BMI): Starting Aug. 12, twice weekly. Introductory fare $49 (applies to flight from Las Vegas on Thursday, returning on Sunday).

Frontier now offers 48 nonstop Las Vegas routes.

“We’re delighted that our partners at Frontier Airlines continue to expand service to Las Vegas, adding five new nonstop routes,” said H. Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “There’s incredible pent-up demand for travel right now, and every new seat provides an exciting opportunity for growth. With new resorts, venues, restaurants and world-class entertainment, we can’t wait to welcome visitors back and provide the only-in-Vegas experiences they’ve come to expect.”

Frequency and times are subject to change, so please check FlyFrontier.com for the most updated schedule.

For additional information, visit https://www.flyfrontier.com/committed-to-you/