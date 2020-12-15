Frontier Airlines expands Las Vegas service with 6 new, nonstop routes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Frontier Airlines is expanding new service from McCarran International Airport (LAS) to six cities, including two destinations in Mexico.

Those six cities include:

El Paso, Texas

Little Rock, Arkansas

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Wichita Kansas

Mexico destinations: Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta

Flights to these destinations begin March 2021, according to Frontier.

The airline now has nonstop flights to 44 cities from Las Vegas. To celebrate the new routes, the airline is offering fares as low as $29*. For this offer, fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 17, 2020. Fares are valid for travel on select days effective March 11, 2021 through June 9, 2021.

“We’re excited to announce six new routes and expand our already robust service in Las Vegas,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “We have made a very strong commitment to Las Vegas, which is one of our largest bases, and continue to build on our partnership with the Entertainment Capital of the World through the addition of new service. We look forward to continuing our outstanding relationship with McCarran International Airport and the fabulous Las Vegas community.”

Frontier requires all customers and crew members wear a face covering throughout their travel journey, according to the airline. Anyone flying must complete a health acknowledgement prior to flying confirming that:

Neither they nor anyone in their household has exhibited Covid-19 related symptoms in the last 14 days

They will wash their hands/sanitize before boarding the flight

They understand and acknowledge the airline’s face covering policy and pre-boarding temperature screening policies

To learn more about the expanded service, click HERE.