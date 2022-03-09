LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This summer, Frontier Airlines will begin service from Las Vegas to Mexico.

“We are thrilled to announce the start of service from Harry Reid International Airport to Guadalajara and Monterrey, Mexico, further expanding our international offering as the only U.S. carrier providing nonstop international service from LAS,” said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing, Frontier Airlines.

The airline is also beginning year-round non-stop service to Albuquerque, New Mexico with a $29 introductory flight. It’s also adding more flights to Los Cabos.

The flights to Guadalajara begin in May and the flights to Monterrey begin in June.