Frontier Airlines adds 5 more non-stop flights, another 5 coming next month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More people are traveling by air again and Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport has been busy because the city has been a popular place for people to visit.

Frontier Airlines announced five new nonstop flights during a Tuesday news conference. (Bianca Holman / 8NewsNow)

Frontier Airlines announced a major expansion to its route system Tuesday. It’s added five new non-stop flights out of Las Vegas to the following cities.

Des Moines, Iowa

Harlingen, Texas

New Orleans

Minneapolis

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

The new flights will bring the number of daily Las Vegas departures for the low-cost airline to 57 making it the third-largest carrier to fly out of McCarran.

“From almost everywhere in the country, there is a demand to come here. This is a destination that appeals to a cross-section of the population,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial Frontier Airlines.

Frontier and McCarran officials say the added flights improve services for locals and tourists.

Due to more passenger demand, the airport is reopening its gates in Terminal 3 which was closed because of the pandemic and fewer flights.

“With the growth that they’ve seen, we’ve worked with them to shift some of their operations around to different gates but we can accommodate growth and give them flexibility,” said Chris Jones, chief marketing officer for Mccarran International Airport.

Since 2019, Frontier Airlines’ departures have grown by 73% and the company now employs more than 700 flight attendants, mechanics, and pilots.

This announcement follows one last month that also announced five other new non-stop routes from Las Vegas to these cities. These routes start on Aug. 12 and 13.