Frontier adding flights from Newark to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Frontier Airlines has announced it will begin offering service from Newark, New Jersey to Las Vegas starting this fall. Introductory fares will be as low as $15 on some flights.

It’s part of a larger service, providing flights from Newark to Miami, Orlando, and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Frontier plans on adding several more flight services out of Newark in the Winter and even more in the Spring.

Last month, Southwest Airlines said it was pulling out of Newark and consolidating their service at LaGuardia Airport in New York. Newark Liberty International is the 12th-most used airport in the country, with 46 million passengers last year.