Front Yard Beer Garden opens at Ellis Island Hotel & Casino

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Front Yard Beer Garden opens Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. at Ellis Island Hotel and Casino. Of course, Ellis Island’s Brewery’s famous microbrews are still all on tap.

A Las Vegas landmark for more than 50 years, Ellis Island is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated opening of The Front Yard, the property’s new beer garden, restaurant, and entertainment venue.

Introducing The Front Yard

🥨 Grand Opening December 6th

🍻Let's grab a beer! pic.twitter.com/W7GC0IspUf — Ellis Island Casino (@elliscasinolv) December 2, 2019

“It’s like nothing you will see on the Strip. Come enjoy a $3 beer with us,” said Christina Ellis, Director of Marketing.

Situated along Koval Lane, the two-story restaurant features Ellis family recipes, several HD TVs, and 18-foot big screen and a stage for live music and events.

“We’re so excited to welcome everybody into The Front Yard,” said Christina Ellis, Director of Marketing, Ellis Island.

The new space, with a capacity of 300, will also be available to rent for private parties, corporate events, weddings and receptions, and more.

The Front Yard is open from 3 p.m. to midnight, seven days a week.