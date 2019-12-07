Front Yard Beer Garden opens at Ellis Island Hotel & Casino

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Front Yard Beer Garden opens Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. at Ellis Island Hotel and Casino. Of course, Ellis Island’s Brewery’s famous microbrews are still all on tap.
A Las Vegas landmark for more than 50 years, Ellis Island is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated opening of The Front Yard, the property’s new beer garden, restaurant, and entertainment venue.
“It’s like nothing you will see on the Strip. Come enjoy a $3 beer with us,” said Christina Ellis, Director of Marketing.
Situated along Koval Lane, the two-story restaurant features Ellis family recipes, several HD TVs, and 18-foot big screen and a stage for live music and events.
“We’re so excited to welcome everybody into The Front Yard,” said Christina Ellis, Director of Marketing, Ellis Island.
The new space, with a capacity of 300, will also be available to rent for private parties, corporate events, weddings and receptions, and more.
The Front Yard is open from 3 p.m. to midnight, seven days a week.