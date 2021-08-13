LIVE: Front of supermarket collapses in strip center near Desert Inn, Eastern Avenue, 4 people hurt

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four people were injured when the front of a La Bonita Supermarket collapsed Friday morning at a strip shopping center near Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue. The Clark County Fire Department is on the scene.

One of the injured people was pulled from the rubble. All four were transported to hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

Photos from the scene show debris in front of the building.

La Bonita Supermarket at Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue. (Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

The damage appears to be confined to the front of the building.

It’s unknown at this time what caused the collapse. Thunderstorms in the valley overnight produced windy conditions that may have been a factor.

Photos sent in by viewer David Murphy and a photo from an RTC camera showed the damage Friday morning.

(Photo: David Murphy)

This is a developing story. Check back for details.