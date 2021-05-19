From vaccinations to vacations: Travel agents report uptick in business ahead of summer season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As more people become vaccinated, it is opening the doors for international travel.

Just in time for summer vacation, the European Union is planning to reopen its borders to those who have received their shots.

Dawn Lykins is gearing up for a trip to Zurich with her husband this September.

“I feel very excited,” Lykins said. “There’s a lot of people now that are really having to work, so that travel is even more important to get a break.”

After missing out on multiple trips last year, she is looking forward to spending time with her family.

“I think a lot of us would like to get out and travel just about anywhere,” Lykins said.

At “Sunrise Travel and Tours,” phones are ringing off the hook.

Eppie Cruz is seeing an increase in demand for European vacations, as well as trips to Hawaii and the Caribbean.

“I’m so excited that people are getting vaccinated, and I think the travel will start,” Cruz said. “We are calling all the embassies’ consulates to get the right information.”

This week the TSA screened 1.4 million people, compared to 190,000 last year at this time.

Abby Lagman with blissful travel company says that demand will only grow from here.

“Summer is coming up and a lot of people are trying to find these last-minute deals,” Lagman said.

When it comes to top European destinations, Lagman says Italy, Greece and Iceland are bringing in the crowds.

“Jump on it now. It is starting to fill up,” Lagman said. “I’m seeing things filled up even into 2022.”

Because of changing guidelines, Lagman and Cruz recommend investing in travel insurance and being flexible.

“Things are happening so quickly with things opening up,” Lagman said. “Just as quickly as they’re opening, just remember just as quickly they can shut down.”

The European Union will give an exact date for when the borders reopen once the countries approve the guidelines.