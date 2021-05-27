From pandemic to pandemonium: Las Vegas business owners prepare for hectic Memorial Day Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Welcome back Las Vegas! We are all happy to see Las Vegas coming back to life, and this holiday weekend, expect to see a lot of visitors.

The businesses on The Strip are happy to see the visitors back on this busy weekend.

“We want to have fun, we want to see different people,” said Sade Thomas, visiting from Virginia. “The weather feels good this is why we came out here.”

Las Vegas is coming back to life.

“We have both been vaccinated, so we feel good getting back to normal after being down for a year,” said Dawn Hall, visiting from North Carolina.

April tourism numbers released Thursday show Las Vegas is rebounding fast.

Businesses are noticing it.

Chayo Mexican Kitchen on the Linq Promenade is welcoming the rush of visitors. Assistant manager Greg Waters says the city is starting to feel normal.

“Business has picked up, I mean we are at 2019 levels now,” Waters said. “We are crushed every weekend. This Memorial Day Weekend we are expecting to be a mad house all weekend long.”

Economists say government stimulus mixed with pent up demand is making Las Vegas’ rebound stronger than expected.

Priceline predicted Las Vegas to be the number one travel destination in the United States for Memorial Day Weekend.

“The quote, unquote experts came out with statements to the effect it was going to be two years, three years before Vegas rebounded, it is not the case,” said Tony Carnevale of Carnevale Gallery. “We are seeing a steady flow of people and business is going this way thank goodness.”

Carnevale owns Carnevale Gallery in the Caesars Forum. He took advantage of the pandemic — turning the city’s never before seen calmness into art pieces.

Now he is happy to see Las Vegas light up again.

“Unprecedented memories that are evoked from that experience and it is one I hope we never have to live again,” Carnevale said.

Business owners say Las Vegas is going to be even busier now that the Golden Knights are playing at home Friday. They say it will be hectic, but everyone is looking forward to it.