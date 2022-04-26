LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new fan experience will be transforming mornings in Las Vegas from mild to fire in May.

Taco Bell is announcing it’s rolling out the “purple carpet” for a new immersive experience called Taco Bell Drag Brunch at select locations.

Starting May 1, each show will be hosted by the drag performer and taco extraordinaire, Kay Sedia. The brunch will also feature performances from local queens and kings.

The Taco Bell Drag Brunch experience is rooted in celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and creating safe and welcoming spaces for all.

The Taco Bell Drag Brunch tour will kick off on Sunday, May 1 at the Taco Bell Flagship Cantina in Las Vegas and will then move on to four additional cities.

Reservations for the brunches will be available exclusively through OpenTable for ages 18 and up, with Taco Bell “Fire Tier” Rewards members gaining early access on April 26, before the general public depending on remaining availability.