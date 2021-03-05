From L.A. to LV: California food franchises expanding to Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While we have seen restaurants shutter during the pandemic, we have also seen openings and announcements for future plans. A lot of those restaurants are based out of California and finding Las Vegas to be a lucrative place to expand.

8 News Now visited one eatery preparing to open its doors in North Las Vegas, and it’s quite a unique concept.

Mr. Fries Man offers huge portions of fries with whatever you want on them: bacon, cheese, shrimp, crab, chili, chicken, beef, the list goes on!

“I want to bring fries to North Las Vegas, so I said, ‘well, hey, let’s bring it, let’s do it,'” shared Craig Batiste.

Vegas is making room for several new foodie spots from our western neighbor. Several LA-based franchises like Mr. Fries Man, Golden Bird Chicken and Randy’s Donuts, just to name a few, all have big plans here.

Eater Las Vegas Editor Susan Stapleton explains why.

“There’s a lot of fast, casual coming to Vegas in 2021, and I think that trend, it’s just going to continue,” she said. “The pandemic has made it so that you want something that you can walk in, order and take home to your family or drive-thru.”

Mr. Fries Man originated in Gardena, California, and now has 24 locations, two being in Southern Nevada. One is opening March 6 at 11 a.m. in North Las Vegas, and the other will be located on Flamingo near Maryland Parkway.

“It’s something new with something fun, and that’s what we try to do here,” explained Joseph Cook, owner of the North Las Vegas location.

Casia Cook, also owner, recounted, “When we moved over here, there was hardly anything over here, just dirt roads, an empty lot. Being a part of the transformation and seeing North Las Vegas transform into more of a community-based area, we actually had a chance to see North Las Vegas flourish.”

As for Randy’s Donuts, plans are to open seven locations in Las Vegas by next year. So, look out for one coming to your neighborhood!