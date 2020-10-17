From computers to concrete: Local artist turns text into art downtown and on campaign trail

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Most people might not think much of their handwriting or seeing letters flash across a computer screen or smart device. For Las Vegas artist Conor Fathe-Aazam, characters are more than just a few strokes of the pencil. They’re art.

“I’ve always been extremely passionate about letter forms, like, I’m a nerd when it comes to that type of stuff,” Fathe-Aazam said.

“Typography and things like that, just anything that visually communicates.”

Fathe-Aazam has been a graphic designer for 10 years, honing his craft in college in his native South Africa.

But he has recently gotten up from the computer to bring his calligraphy to some public art projects in Downtown Las Vegas, including a mural outside of the Casa Don Juan restaurant on Main Street and the walls of Real Results Gym and Golden Fog Coffee.

Conor said he asked Real Results’ owner Paul Rosenburg if he could paint the interior of the gym, and that led to a number of people reaching out to him to paint in their spaces as well.

“Vegas is in need of some color, so I’m here for that,” Fathe-Aazam said.

His art even drew the attention of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, who commissioned him to create pieces for a recent stop in the valley for the former vice president.

Fathe-Aazam contributed to the Casa Don Juan mural with local artist Snipt.

“Boucing things off each other, it’s like you’re playing a team sport,” he said. “The end product is just a whole ebb-and-flow of different styles. It was a really fun time.”

Living near the Arts District, he said himself and other local artists are working hard to bring the area up.

“There’s a lot of local artists that do a lot of amazing things here,” he said. “I’m just happy to contribute to that.”