‘Fright Ride’ haunted attraction looking to fill seasonal positions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Are you hoping to be immersed in frightful fun this Halloween season? Look no further than “Fright Ride”!

The Las Vegas-based haunted attraction is looking to fill seasonal positions that run the gamut, from FX specialists to scare-actors.

Applications are being accepted at info@frightride.com through Thursday, Sept. 24. Those interested are asked to include their resume, a copy of their valid government-issued ID and a 30-second video clip talking why they want to join the team and their best impression of a notable Halloween or horror character. Applicants must be 18 or older.

The process follows COVID-19 mitigation guidelines. If the team is interested, they will contact you and set up a Zoom interview.

Fright Ride, the brainchild of the creative minds behind critically-acclaimed “Fright Dome,” will debut on Oct. 1 in a 75,000-square-foot facility on Industrial Road and Wyoming Avenue. The attraction runs through Oct. 31.

Reservations are required, and the team suggests purchasing tickets ahead of time, as quantities will be reduced due to COVID-19 protocols. While general admission tickets start at $24.99, there are VIP and Premium upgrade options.

For more on Fright Ride’s COVID-19 protocols and procedures, click here.