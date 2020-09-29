Fright Ride 2020 haunted attraction opens Oct. 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There may be no Fright Dome but the same team that brought you that is bringing Fright Ride to life for Halloween.

Fright Ride, described as an “immersive and terrifying haunted attraction” will open Thursday, October 1 in a 75,000 square-foot facility.

It features a “research lab” with zombie-like medical staff who give a fear diagnosis. Guests will be transported on electric carts for a nightmarish journey through “Dr. Craven’s” top secret corridors.

“For more than 15 years Fright Dome called Las Vegas home, being recognized annually as one of the best haunted attractions in the world,” said Jason Egan. “We had begun planning its resurgence when we saw what was happening around the world with Halloween attractions shutting down due to the pandemic. We knew it was time to bring the team out of retirement to save Halloween and the rapidly dwindling entertainment industry here in the town we love.”

Egan said Fright Ride will bring fans the same level of horror-filled entertainment that they experienced at Fright Dome but in a socially-distanced environment specifically tailored to COVID-19 protocols.

Fright Ride is located in the heart of Las Vegas on Industrial Road and Wyoming Avenue and is open select nights from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Oct. 1 – Oct. 31. Reservations are required and it is recommended to purchase in advance as availability each night will be limited in order to keep environment in sync with COVID-19 protocols. Tickets are $24.99 with upgrades offered. You can get more information and buy tickets at this link.

The facility will be operating in accordance with Nevada COVID-19 guidelines to create a safe and socially distanced experience.