Friends “will be there for you” in Las Vegas

FRIENDS — Pictured: (l-r) Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt Le Blanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay (Photo by NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The hit sit-com Friends is celebrating its 25th anniversary next month, and MGM Resorts is bringing a Friends takeover to town. They are announcing a “one-of-a-kind” anniversary celebration at several locations across the city and The Strip.

You will be able to experience the celebration at the Fountains of Bellagio, The Park, Luxor Las Vegas and the New York-New York Brooklyn Bridge.

Fans can experience the nostalgia of their favorite theme song playing during the water show at the Bellagio Fountains or meet Marcel, Ross’ onetime pet Capuchin monkey. There’s that and much more going on October 18 & 19.

