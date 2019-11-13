‘Friends’ Reunion Special is said to be in the works

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The popular hit show, ‘Friends’ will continue to celebrate its 25th anniversary with a non-scripted reunion special set to debut on HBO’s new streaming service ‘HBO Max,’ this according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR).
It is said that the special will reunite the original six stars- Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer alongside show creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman.
According to The Hollywood Reporter article, discussions are currently underway and a deal is yet to be officially made.
Netflix currently holds the rights to stream ‘Friends,’ however, the show is set to leave the streaming service at the end of the year.
WarnerMedia purchased the rights for an estimated $85 million per year for five years ($425 million) after Netflix lost in a bidding war.
THR says it is set to debut on ‘HBO Max’ and there is no word on when the reunion special will air.
To read The Hollywood Reporter article in its entirety, click here.