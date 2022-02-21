Friends remember local pilot killed in Arizona plane crash

BOULDER CITY (KLAS) — Friends are remembering a Boulder City pilot who was killed in a plane crash in northwest Arizona over the weekend.

Richard Mayihan, 73, died Saturday when his small plane went down at what’s known as the Triangle Airpark in White Hills next to Highway 93. This is about 30 miles from the Hoover Dam.

(Photo: KLAS)

On Monday a photo with a message “Rest in Peace” was placed on a hangar at Boulder City Airport where many knew Moynihan. “It was a very nice airplane and finished it about a year and a half ago,” Moynihan’s friens Curtis Campi told 8 News Now. “I think there are only about 150 hours on it. He’s a pretty mellow flyer, not like some of us who like doing a little more aerobatics and formation flying, Rich really wasn’t into that, so we’re all really curious what happened.”

(Photo: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Campi said Moynihan’s plane was called an RV-7 kit aircraft. Campi said he thinks Moynihan was going for a short flight or to somewhere for a bite to eat.

The FAA and the NTSB are both investigating the crash.