Friends, others gather in show of support for injured Metro officer at UMC

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s been no shortage of support for Metro Officer Shay Mikalonis and his family after he was shot and gravely injured near Circus Circus Monday night.

Mikalonis has been with LVMPD for four years, but many say the impact he has already had on the community could last a lifetime. 8 News Now spoke with close friends who gathered outside UMC and hope he makes a speedy recovery.

“My last words to him were to be safe,” revealed friend Lindsey Pinapfel. She spoke to Mikalonis just hours before he was shot. She still can’t believe he is now fighting for his life. “This is not what I would have expected for him. This is absolutely horrible. And hard.”

Lindsey and her sister Dana Pinapfel joined a group that gathered outside the hospital Tuesday evening, hoping the power of prayer can help heal the 29-year-old hero.

“It’s tough. You don’t want to see people get hurt. Tough times,” said Dana. “This is what we’ve been needing to see, and unfortunately, it’s a horrible circumstance.”

“Ask God for a miracle to save Officer Shay,” urged Las Vegas resident James Balderrama.

Balderrama brought these people together to share one singular message:

“We want his family and Metro PD to know that what happened there is not representative of our city, and it’s not representative of our state.”

The group also greeted the officers outside UMC. Some people even delivered food to the Thin Blue Line, with the show of support centered around a dedicated officer and close friend.

“There’s a lot of people who love you, there’s a lot of people who care about you, and there’s a lot of people who want you to pull through,” said Lindsey. “And I really hope he does.”

Metro Police told us Officer Mikalonis is on life support and is still in critical condition tonight.