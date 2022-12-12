LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Homelessness and food insecurity are issues that many across Southern Nevada face throughout the year.

“Friends in the Desert” a local charity, is seeking to provide a warm holiday dinner to those dealing with those concerns this time of year.

Friends in the Desert charity holds a festive dinner on Dec. 9, 2022. (Credit: Friends in the Desert)

Advanced Aesthetics Medical Spa and Hankins & Sohn Plastic Surgery are the sponsors of the event which is held at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Henderson.

On Dec. 9, a dinner for those in need was held in the courtyard at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Henderson was decked out in the spirit of Christmas with a holiday tree and lights.

Las Vegas headliner Lorena Peril, “Don’t Forget the Lyrics” winner and “American Idol” season three finalist also performed at the dinner.

The two sponsors have called on other businesses to donate in hopes the cause can continue.

Both companies are expected to match donations up to $15,000.

The goal is to raise $30,000 in order to provide as many hot meals as possible to those in need.

For more information on the fundraiser click HERE.