LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One day after a Las Vegas Metro police officer was killed while on the job, his friends and family are honoring his memory.

Officer Truong Thai was a 23-year veteran of the department when he was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance near UNLV on Thursday.

Not only was Officer Thai committed to his police work, but he was also committed to coaching youth at the Centennial Hills YMCA, as part of the Dig This! local volleyball club.

Ray Fafard the director at Dig this! said he’d known Officer Thai for years and met him while playing volleyball in town.

“I’ve known him for about 10 years and from the moment we met, we’ve wanted to work together and when you meet somebody, you get that vibe and feeling and he has just proven to be a super human being,” he said. “We started off in the recreation scene and that’s how I got to know him as we played against each other.”

8 News Now spoke to Officer Thai’s fiance, Rosaleigh, who is also a volleyball coach at Dig this!

She is planning on attending a vigil later this weekend in honor of his life.

She also shared that Officer Thai was “her person” and “the love of her life.”

Candlelight vigil honoring Officer Truong Thai

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.

WHERE: 2601 Sunset Road at Sunset Park, Pavilion F (second entrance off of Eastern Avenue)