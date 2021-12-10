Friends, family remember cyclists killed by impaired driver one year later

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One year after five cyclists were hit and killed by a truck outside Las Vegas, family and friends are reflecting on their memory.



Donalrey Nieva spoke to 8 News Now Friday about his brother, Gerrard Nieva, who was killed in the crash on December 10, 2020.



“I just miss him a lot,” Nieva said. “He was just a special, special guy.”

He said Gerrard lived and breathed bicycles, and it was something the two shared until his life was suddenly stolen.



“It was pretty much his life,” Donalrey said of Gerrard’s love for cycling. “He would wake up thinking about it, go to sleep thinking about it.”

Gerrard Nieva was part of a cycling group hit by a commercial truck driver who was high on methamphetamine, on US 95 near Searchlight.



Shawn Tyrone, who works at Las Vegas Cyclery in Summerlin, told 8 News Now last year’s crash really rocked all of Las Vegas.



Gerrard Nieva (Courtesy: Nieva family)

“We still miss them,” Tyrone said of those killed. “We think about them every day.”

“It was a very huge blow to us,” he added, speaking of the cycling community. “We all knew and rode with that entire group.”

He said Friday that he wants to make sure the names of those lost are never forgotten and hopes this tragedy will always serve as a reminder.



“We need to advocate for safer roads,” Tyrone said. “For driver awareness and not let this just get swept under the rug and forgotten.”

He and Donalrey are asking others to always keep an eye out on the roads and think of Gerrard, who loved to travel anywhere on two wheels.

“The pain will always be there,” Donalrey concluded of Gerrard’s death.

The truck driver, Jordan Barson, was sentenced to a minimum of 16 years in prison in June.



Ghost Bikes Las Vegas will hold a remembrance ride for those killed in the crash on Saturday, December 11.

For more information on the remembrance, ride click HERE.