LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A balloon release and candlelight vigil was held for a Las Vegas woman police believe was shot and killed by her boyfriend during an argument in April.

Friends and family gathered at a park in Summerlin to remember Tabatha Tozzi, 26.

A vigil and balloon release to honor Tabatha Tozzi on May 2, 2023. (KLAS)

For many positivity took center stage as about 75 people showed up for Tozzi at The Trails Park near Summerlin Parkway and Town Center Drive. Many shared with 8newsnow.com how impactful she was in their lives.

“Anyone that she even talked to for 10 minutes she made them smile from the inside out and always empowered them,” Alicia Lozoya a friend of Tozzi shared.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed to 8 News Now that Tabatha Tozzi died on Monday, April 24.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Tabatha Tozzi died on Monday, April 24, 2023. (KLAS)

According to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, dispatchers received a report of a shooting in the 8100 block of Leger Drive in west Las Vegas on April 22 at 10:54 a.m. When first responders arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to an area hospital and died a few days later.

LVMPD detectives said the shooting resulted from an argument with the victim’s boyfriend, identified as Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez, 26. Investigators say Perez-Sanchez fled the scene before officers arrived.

Those close to the couple told 8newsnow.com there were red flags in the relationship, however, they never expected it to end this way.

“He’s dangerous and I didn’t see it coming. We trusted this man.

I do feel like it was more of an obsession,” Lozoya added.

Tozzi’s mother did not want to speak on camera as she ended the night with the crown embracing her, surrounded by candles, and releasing balloons.

Friends echoed the sentiment that Tozzi’s light shined brighter than most, a light that will not be dimmed in their hearts and their memories.

“She was very special to me and everyone here, I believe and it hurts to see her leave this way,” Kasan Ivey a friend of Tozzi’s shared.

“She reached such a broad group of people, literally everyone who met her, loved. her,” Samantha Paul Tozzi’s friend added.

Friends also told 8 News Now that Tozzi was a poet and some of her poetry was rolled into the balloons that were released during the vigil Tuesday night.

Tozzi’s funeral will be held on Wednesday at the Palms Northwest Mortuary and is open to the public.

She was an organ donor and friends told 8newsnow.com her organs will be donated to 16 people in need.