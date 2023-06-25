LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friends and family gathered Saturday night for a vigil to honor a 12-year-old girl who was hit and killed in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas police said Tuesday just after 3:30 p.m. two cars were racing on Carey Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard when they ran through a 4-way stop, crashing into two other cars, one of which hit and killed 12-year-old Yelina Tarango. That driver then left the scene and has yet to be found.

8 News Now spoke to the victim’s family as they shared the heartbreak they are experiencing.

Tarango’s mother, Veronica Carrillo, is in shambles after losing her youngest child

“I want justice for my daughter. It is not right what they did,” Carrillo said. “This has been very devastating because I have a lot of question like, did you even stop to see if she was OK? Did you even see if there was a way you could save her?”

Yelina Tarango, 12, killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run crash. (KLAS)

Other parents in the area have also noticed how dangerous the long stretch of road is at the intersection Carey Avenue and Belmont Street.

“It’s a 35 mile speed limit here on this street and there are always cars speeding all the time. The kids are always walking and cars are always speeding, just not paying attention,” parent Jessica Saenz said.

North Las Vegas police did arrest another driver involed in the crash, 19-year-old Alfredo Cabrera, on charges of reckless driving resulting in death.