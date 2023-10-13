LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Family and friends gathered to honor 5-year-old Kamari Wolfe on Friday night, one week after North Las Vegas Police said he was killed in a suspected DUI crash.

“He was full of love,” Wolfe’s former teacher Sharena Joseph said. “And just joy.”

Friends and family took a moment to remember the young life stolen too soon at Tropical Breeze Park in North Las Vegas.

“He was a loving, caring child,” Wolfe’s other former teacher Nina Hooks-Bodnar said. “And we learned a lot from Kamari.”

The child lost his life on the morning of Friday, October 6, 2023, outside Somerset Academy’s Losee Campus, according to authorities.

Police said Wolfe was walking across the driveway from his mother’s car when 41-year-old Guillermo Senobua, who had reportedly just dropped his child off at school, ran over him.

According to documents, Senobua drove into oncoming traffic to pass two stopped cars when the crash happened. Documents stated that the child fell under the right wheel of the van.

Results of a blood draw showed Senobua’s blood alcohol level at .098 at the time of the crash, which is over the legal limit of .08 in Nevada.

Senobua faces a DUI charge along with a vehicular manslaughter charge.

“He is going to be missed,” Joseph said of Kamari. “Certainly.”

Those who loved the little boy told 8 News Now they can’t believe he’s gone.

“He was always ready to come up to you with a hug,” Joseph added. “Always ready to let you know that he loved you.”

However, they said they’re proud of the profound impact he made and all the lives he touched throughout his life.

“Kamari is one of those students you’ll never forget,” Hooks-Bodnar concluded.

North Las Vegas Police said Senobua also has an active DUI warrant out of Texas.

He is due in court for a preliminary hearing on October 26.