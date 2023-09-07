LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Family and friends gathered at Lorenzi Park for a candlelight vigil Thursday night to pay tribute to 1-year-old Knowledge Schuster who was killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week.

Her father Tracy Schuster Lide said she was a bright light, smart, independent, and had a big personality.

“Anytime she heard music, she’d dance,” he recalled.

Her glow was taken too soon. She died after the crash that happened on Tuesday on Cheyenne eastbound over the I-15 around 4 p.m.

Tracy Schuster Lide with his daughter, Knowledge. (Tracy Schuster Lide)

Lide said the light turned green for them and they had just begun to move forward when the car barreled toward them.

Family and friends mourn one-year-old Knowledge Schuster who was killed in a hit and run crash Tuesday afternoon. (KLAS/Lauren Negrete)

“We were smacked, we didn’t even see the car coming,” he said.

Nevada State Troopers said it was a silver car with damage to the right side. It was last seen driving eastbound on Cheyenne from the I-15.

Nevada State Police search for driver suspected in deadly hit-and-run crash. If anyone has information regarding the crash or the vehicle of interest please contact NHP (*647). (Nevada State Police)

Tracy told 8 News Now that he hopes the driver will come forward.

“We want accountability and justice,” he said. “We’re not angry.”

Now, they send up prayers, and purple and white balloons, holding tight to her memory.

Troopers said the investigation is ongoing and they are still looking for the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nevada State police or call Crimestoppers at 702-385-5555.

The family has a GoFundMe to help with funeral services, and time taken off work to grieve. If you would like to donate, click here.