LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thursday colleagues and fellow doctors spoke out about the tragic death of 28-year-old Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala after she was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband.

Amsrala was stabbed to death by her husband, 33-year-old Shiva Gummi, in a Las Vegas home on April 15. Gummi then turned the knife on himself before calling 911, according to police. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.

“Gwen deserved better than this. I for one would like to see justice be served to the person who stole her from us in this very tragic, violent, and criminal way,” Dr. Tammera Flores said, a Medical Resident who worked alongside Amsrala at the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV.

Another one of her former classmates said it still doesn’t seem real.

“Every day I would wake up and hope that the reality wasn’t true until eventually, it sank in,” Dr. Omar Sanyurah said, a Medical Resident at the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV.

Many showed support through a GoFundMe established to help lay her to rest.

There will be a viewing which is open to the public on April 26 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Davis Funeral Home. There will be an open mic area for people to share their memories of Amsrala and how she touched their lives.

The Funeral Service which is also open to the public will be on April 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the St. Joseph Husband of Mary Roman Catholic Church.

If you or someone you know needs help, please remember you can call the crisis support services of Nevada. That hotline number is 775-221-7600. You can also text s-a-s-s to 839863, or call 9-8-8 for immediate help.