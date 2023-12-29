LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family and friends of a teen killed in North Las Vegas met Friday to remember the young man they said was a great kid.

Candles that read “Long live Keon” were spread out on the basketball court at Desert Horizons Park in North Las Vegas.

“What can I do to let his name live on?” asked Robert Cook, Young’s uncle. “Every picture you see, you are going to see a big ol’ smile.”

Cook led Friday night’s vigil for his nephew, Keon Young, 13, who was shot and killed at a family cookout just days before Christmas.

“My daughter came in and said, ‘Did you hear about what happened to Keon?'” said Cook. “You hear those words and you know it’s not something good.”

His grandmother said that Keon did well in school and had a passion for family, superheroes and basketball.

“Keon’s a really great kid and didn’t bother anybody,” Terri Banks said. “He goes to school and just made it on the basketball team.”

Cook wanted the public to know that in no way was Keon a troubled kid or mixed up in any type of wrongdoing.

“A lot of time you see he’ll have on red, that’s not because of gangs — it’s because Spider-Man wore red,” he said. “At Christmastime we wear red and that’s his favorite time of the year.”

The vigil ended with a balloon release. About 100 people showed their support, including his teachers and principal.

His family said they’re doing everything they can to get through the tragedy.

“I miss him and any time I want to be around Keon,” said John Banks, Young’s grandfather. “I’ll grab his Spider-Man suit and lay it across my pillow.”

Anyone interested in helping Young’s family can do so at their GoFundMe.