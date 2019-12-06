Friends and family remember driver who died in wrong-way crash

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — We are learning more about that wrong way driver who died on the I-15 Tuesday morning. He is 39-year-old Frank Magliarditi of Henderson, who was a popular bartender at Aliante Casino.

NHP troopers say Magliarditi was driving south in the north lanes on I-15 near Charleston when he crashed into a semi. It’s unknown where he got on the wrong way.

Now, family and friends can’t believe he is gone. His family and friends are shocked but remember him as a loving man who would do anything for his kids.

Jared Finley was one of frank’s best friends since elementary school. He found out about the crash on Facebook, as many others did.

Frank’s Facebook page has been flooded with posts of his passing — many from coworkers and fellow bartenders in town.

“I could only imagine the devastation and the pain they feel, I am so sorry for them,” said Jared Finley, Frank’s close friend. “We had plans of letting our children to meet since we met in elementary school and we have kids in elementary school it was our goal to let them meet and become friends.”

8 News Now also spoke to Frank’s family.

“He was an all-around amazing person, always upbeat and positive no matter what the situation was,” said Frank’s sister Carisa Rossi. “He was funny and charismatic. As a brother, there was never a time he wasn’t there for me.”

We reached out again to NHP for an update on the investigation, they had no new information to release.