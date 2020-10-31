Friend shares about pilot killed in south Valley plane crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are learning more about the pilot of the plane that crashed Thursday morning near Valley View and Pebble in the south Valley.

The pilot took off from North Las Vegas Airport, headed to San Diego, but tried to make an emergency landing at the Henderson Airport.

Overnight, the remaining debris from the crash was removed. All that’s left now is some charred plants and damage to a steel wall and trailer.

We’re getting a closer look at the site where a plane crashed yesterday, killing two people onboard.



The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause. Plane debris has been moved, but you can see some charred plants and burnt areas on the steel wall.

8 News Now obtained a new video captured on a home security camera that shows the plan descending, taking a nose dive, then crashing.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation. We reached out to the agency, and it says the primary focus right now is collecting information and documenting the aircraft.

While no official identification has been confirmed, friends of the pilot are identifying him as Robert Golo, the owner of Air Charter Express. The business’ website promotes air transportation from San Diego, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

“I’ve known him for close to 30 years,” shared friend Robert Arce.

Arce told 8 News Now’s sister station in San Diego he just saw Golo last week:

“I actually got to fly with him, and then a few days later, he’s gone.”

He says it must have been a mechanical issue because Golo took safety seriously.

“My first thought was this must have been a nasty, nasty mechanical problem,” he said. “…Very cautious, very conscientious, careful and safe.”

Arce shared Golo loved to fly.

The NTSB says it won’t determine the cause of the crash this early in the investigation.

The agency notes it typically takes 12 to 24 months before a final report is issued. A preliminary report will be available in 10-12 days.

The passenger in the crash has not yet been identified.