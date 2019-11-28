Friend of supposed victim in plane crash near Gass Peak speaks out

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A small plane crashed north of Las Vegas Tuesday night, but recovery efforts have been delayed because of the weather.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. near Gass Mountain Peak. Metro Police told 8 News Now they don’t believe any of the three people on board survived.

A single-engine Cirrus S-R 22 plane with tail number N7GA was listed as the aircraft that crashed on the Federal Aviation Administration’s website.

Witnesses in the area reported an explosion.

“My heart’s broken. I mean, it’s just beyond tragic,” said Chris Clyne, a friend of one of the supposed victims.

Friends told us one of the people who died in the crash was Greg Akers. Records showed Akers owned Baron Von Speed LLC, the company to which the plane belonged. We were told Akers just retired, and he’ll be greatly missed.

“Just a great, great person,” expressed Clyne. “He was funny, outgoing, caring. He helped people. He was very talented. Just a wonderful, wonderful soul.”

According to flight radar, the small aircraft was heading to the North Las Vegas Airport when it lost contact with air traffic controllers. Now, friends are left wondering what went wrong.

“He was a great pilot, and he was very smart on that stuff. So, it’s just sad, whatever happened, you know,” said Clyne.

The NTSB, the lead agency in this case, said it could take up to a year or more before there are answers. In the meantime, friends are holding on to Akers’ memory.

“I’m going to miss him.”

Metro Police told us recovery efforts may not happen until Friday or Saturday. It’s also important to note that the names of the victims have not been officially released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.