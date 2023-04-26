LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – While Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have not announced a person of interest in the killing of Tabitha Tozzi, the woman’s friend said that Tozzi’s boyfriend is responsible for her death.

Tozzi’s friend, who wished to remain unidentified, said that Tozzi was well known in the Las Vegas nightlife scene, adding that she can’t imagine life without her friend who she considered more like a sister.

“If you saw her, you saw light,” said Tozzi’s friend, adding that Tozzi was not one to resort to violence or allow others to be physical towards her.

Tozzi’s friend said that they were returning from a night out on Saturday morning when a fight between Tozzi and her boyfriend escalated. Tozzi’s friend said Tozzi was trying to leave in her own vehicle, but that her boyfriend would not let her. Moments later Tozzi’s friend said the boyfriend approached Tozzi’s friend’s car with a gun, demanding that she get out of the vehicle.

“She was trying to leave with her car, and he wouldn’t let her,” Tozzi’s friend said.

Tozzi’s friend said she feared the worst and ran to Tozzi, who she said had been shot in the head.

“She was gasping, she was still fighting,” Tozzi’s friend said.

Tozzi died at an area hospital Monday night. Her friend said she is still trying to imagine life without her.

“This is a guardian angel in real life,” said Tozzi’s friend who said Tozzi most recently worked at Zai Las Vegas on Fremont Street. Zai Las Vegas released the following statement.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of one of our team members, Tabatha. We are deeply saddened by his loss and extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. Tabatha was an integral part of our team, and she will never be forgotten. We ask that you keep her family and friends in your thoughts during this difficult time. Rest in Peace.”