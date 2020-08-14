Fried chicken dinner fundraiser for school computers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local chef is cooking up her famous fried chicken dinners Friday to raise money to buy computers for students.

Chef Natalie Young who owns Eat and Old Soul restaurants will host a pop-up dinner with the proceeds going to buy Chromebooks.

With distance learning this year, access to resources is more important than ever.

“It really can make the difference between them graduating from high school on time or them not being able to be successful at all. When you have the challenge where you don’t have the tech, the discouragement can set in for a young person,” said Renisha O’Donnell, Core program director.

The fundraiser will be held at Eat which is located at 707 E. Carson Avenue. Anyone can purchase the fried chicken dinners from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. There are varying sizes of dinners which range from $12 to $27.