Friday marks 4 years since Las Vegas shooting; 1 October events begin at sunrise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On the fourth anniversary of the 1 October shooting in Las Vegas, events will begin at sunrise and extend until a “human chain” event near the Route 91 Harvest festival site. The victims of that night’s attack and first responders will be remembered in a variety of ways.

The Oct. 1, 2017, shooting left 58 people dead that night, victims of a senseless act of violence that has still never been explained. Two additional victims who died of their injuries have been added, bringing the total number of deaths to 60. More than 500 people were injured.

In addition to the events listed below, there are several events organized in California, home to many of the country music fans in attendance at the festival the night of the shooting. For information on those events, and more detail on each of the events listed below, see the Las Vegas Resiliency Center calendar.

Valleywide exhibits

LV Community Healing Garden

1015 S. Casino Center Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89101

1015 S. Casino Center Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89101 Rotunda Gallery art exhibit of quilts and murals

First floor of the Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89155

First floor of the Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89155 “Vegas Strong” Heart Mural

At Westcliff Drive and Tenaya Way, 6980 Westcliff Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89145

At Westcliff Drive and Tenaya Way, 6980 Westcliff Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89145 “Heartfullness” Sculpture

In front of Fashion Show Mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109

In front of Fashion Show Mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109 “North Las Vegas Strong” Bench and Stars

Near the pond of Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Near the pond of Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89032 “Vegas Strong” Bench and Stars

Westside of Apple Drive at Pecolle Ranch, 1398 Apple Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89145

Friday, Oct. 1

7:00 am – 8:00 am

Sunrise Remembrance Ceremony

The annual 1 October Sunrise Remembrance at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas. The event will include remarks from local and state dignitaries, music, an honor guard, and recognition of those lost on Oct. 1, 2017. The free, outdoor event is open to the public. Attendees may wish to bring lawn chairs as there is limited seating. The event will be aired live on Clark County Television and streamed live on Clark County’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter profiles.

8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Vegas Golden Knights Blood Drive & Preseason Game

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation is partnering with Downtown Summerlin and Vitalant to host a blood drive outside of City National Arena from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific time. Those who wish to donate blood are asked to make an appointment at donors.vitalant.org and enter the sponsor code “VGK.” All donors are required to park in the Las Vegas Ballpark lot. The blood drive donation site is located outside on the north side of City National Arena. Player appearances are planned throughout the day, and a limited number of tickets will be given to some participants. At T-Mobile Arena, the team will present a special moment of recognition for first responders before the start of the game at 7 p.m.

5:00 pm – 11:00 pm

First Friday October 1 Remembrance

In honor of the victims, First Friday will go silent at 10:01 p.m. as Mayor Carolyn Goodman reads the names of each victim from the LV Community Healing Garden. Her words will be piped into a stage in the Arts Square parking lot. Attendees will be given glow sticks and electric candles throughout the night for this moment of remembrance. A performance of the song “Rise Up” will be immediately followed by a Deblanc Music Artist after the words from Mayor Goodman.

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Angel Wing Project Exhibit

Each year around Oct. 1, Ralph Cadwallader Middle School art students create sets of angel wings, one for each person lost at Route 91. Art teacher Frank Eclarin guides students in this project inspired by Colette Miller’s Global Angel Wings Project, which paints human-sized wings as interactive public art pieces around the world. Cadwallader’s Angel Wing Project exhibit will be open to the public on Oct. 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The school is in the northwest valley at 7775 W. Elkhorn Road, just west of Buffalo Drive.

9:00 pm

Route 91 Human Chain

For the lives that were lost and the ones that were forever changed, community members will join hands around the venue to remember the event that will forever be etched in our minds and hearts. The event is near the Route 91 Harvest festival site at Giles Street and Ali Baba Lane, 3840 Giles St, Las Vegas, NV 89119.

Saturday, Oct. 2

7:00 am – 12:00 pm

Route 91 Memorial Ride

The 4th Annual Route 91 Memorial Ride is a motorcycle ride to honor those lost and those whose lives were forever changed. The ride begins at Henderson Harley-Davidson, 1010 W. Warm Springs Road in Henderson, and all motorcycles are welcome. On-site registration begins at 7 a.m. Pacific time, kickstands up at 8 a.m. All proceeds will benefit the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center. There are raffle tickets for paid participants with a raffle at the end of the ride.

Remembrance Blood Drive at Stoney’s

10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Schedule your appointment to give blood with Vitalant at the Stoney’s parking lot in Las Vegas by either going to donors.vitalant.org and using the blood drive code LOVEWINS or contacting Connie Long at rt91svr@gmail.com. In keeping with CDC guidance, masks will be required for all donors and staff at all Vitalant blood drives and facilities regardless of vaccination status. Stoney’s is at 6611 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Sunday, Oct. 3

8:00 am-10:00 am

Jus Run Vegas Strong 5K/1M

Jus Run will run and walk together in memory of the 1 October victims and in honor of the survivors and first responders. All net proceeds will go to victim funds, including the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center. Check with organizers for COVID-19 restrictions. Every participant will receive a tech shirt, finisher’s medal, and #VegasStrong wristband. There will be 5K Overall awards for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place (male and female) and 5K Age Division ribbons for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place (male and female). All in-person and virtual spots for the race are sold out.