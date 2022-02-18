Friday absence rate soars for CCSD teachers, staff

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been a month since the Clark County School District returned from a five-day “Stop the Spread” pause, and statistics on absences show that teachers and staff aren’t doing as well as students in getting back to the classroom.

You might even call it a case of Friday fever. And with school out on Monday for Presidents Day, a Friday off creates a four-day weekend.

Students are slightly below absence rates reported a week ago, but teachers and staff are lagging, especially on Fridays. On Friday, Feb. 11, there were 1,455 absences for teachers and staff. On Friday, Feb. 18, that number was up to 1,884 absences. It’s a 29% increase in absences that defies the drop in COVID-19 cases in the county. For the entire week, absences for teachers and staff were up 5.46% compared to last week.

And here are statistics provided by the district for the past week:

STUDENTS: Monday, Feb. 14: 89.26% of students in school Tuesday, Feb. 15: 89.76% of students in school Wednesday, Feb. 16: 90.32% of students in school Thursday, Feb. 17: 89.79% of students in school Friday, Feb. 18: 88.05% of students in school



That averages out to 89.43% for the week, compared to 89.67% last week.

CCSD said the average for the school year has been around 90%. In the days just after the pause, absences were around 85%.

TEACHERS AND STAFF: Monday, Feb. 14 : 1,164 absences (fill rate of 32%) Tuesday, Feb. 15 : 997 absences (fill rate of 32%) Wednesday, Feb. 16 : 1,017 absences (fill rate of 34.6%) Thursday, Feb. 17 : 1,152 absences (fill rate of 34.7%) Friday, Feb. 18 : 1,884 absences (fill rate of 32.6%)



Compared to last week, absences were up on every day except Monday, and fill rates were lower every day of the week.

Fill rate indicates the percentage of teacher absences requiring a substitute that were in fact filled by a substitute. The percentage is calculated by dividing the number of filled absences by the number of absences that required a substitute.