Freshman assemblywoman shares thoughts, plans in her new role

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hispanics are leaving a legislative footprint in the Silver State.

Affordable housing, affordable healthcare and getting students back into the classroom are the priorities of freshman Nevada Assemblywoman Elaine Marzola. She is one of three newly-elected Latinos in Nevada.

Marzola represents District 21, which covers parts of the city proper, as well as portions of Sunrise Manor, Whitney and Henderson.

She shared her thoughts and plans in her new role with 8 News Now on Monday.

“I do have an affordable housing BDR (bill draft request) that I’m working on. Language has not been finalized yet, but it will give us tools that we need in order to provide affordable housing,” Marzola explained.

She added that there is a lot to learn and much to do, but believes she can work with both parties to get things done.