Fresh snow blankets Mt. Charleston roadways, causing issues for drivers; vehicles without chains will be turned around

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Mount Charleston until Friday at 4 a.m. The National Weather Service predicts heavy rain, slick roads or black ice, which can all affect the roadways.

❄️⚠️Winter Weather Adv. Expanded⚠️❄️



Dangerous travel expected up to Mt. Charleston & along SR-160 thru Mountain Springs Summit.



Many roads are closed or require snow chains. Check https://t.co/oTcg7JbVsd for updates!



TRAVEL IS HIGHLY DISCOURAGED until 4am Fri.#VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/N8m3CIYjIE — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 26, 2019

On Thursday, Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers encouraged those traveling up the mountain to stay home because the snow that was blanketing the roads made it a daunting task. But there were some drivers up for the challenge.

“Drove up today and it’s pretty crazy,” said Rachel Messinger, lives in Las Vegas. “We’ve come up here a couple times, and have never seen it like this.”

Law enforcement officers turned around drivers who didn’t have 4-wheel driver or the mandatory snow chains on their tires.

Snow Chains Required!

❄️@nevadadot requires snow chains or tires on:

SR-156 & SR-157 on Mt. Charleston to US-95

SR-158 from Kyle Canyon Rd to Lee Canyon Rd

SR-160 from Cottonwood Pass Rd to Pahrump Rd



Visit https://t.co/oTcg7JbVsd for updates & DRIVE SAFE if you have to at all. pic.twitter.com/OYl0uYWxtP — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 26, 2019

“Normally, it’ll take us maybe 30 minutes; it took us about an hour today, just going slow, following people,” Messinger said. “If you don’t have chains, I don’t recommend it. If you’re not four-wheel drive or all-wheel-drive, [I] don’t recommend it; coming up here.”

The wet, cold, and slick road conditions weren’t enough to keep a lot of people from taking the risk to enjoy Mount Charleston’s winter wonderland.

“We came up here for the snow,” said Robert Eaton, visiting from Oaklahoma. “We’re not strangers to it, so we just wanted to see some snow around Christmas.”

