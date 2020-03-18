Fremont Street still full of visitors as Las Vegas heads into 30-day closure

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now went to Fremont Street tonight, where Gov. Steve Sisolak’s message about staying home and closures didn’t quite seem to stick. While many are working to comply, others are not in a hurry.

We spoke with some of those who chose to enjoy a night out downtown.

“Vegas, that’s mostly what we strive on. It’s a party town, there’s always going to be people down here no matter if they shut it down, there’s still going to be people,” said one.

Another commented, “It’s surreal because this is our happy place. We come and have fun here, and everyone appears on the outside to go as they normally do and gamble and have fun.”

“So, it’s like those people, we already had someone approach us and totally throw personal space out the window, and that bothers me. It’s like, you can still come; you take in the sites and just be cautious,” a reveler suggested.

“This is my first time in Vegas, and it seems emptier than it’s supposed to be,” observed a visitor. “Personally, I’ve been doing precautions, keeping my hands clean, doing my part. It is a little weird being around during a pandemic.”

“Stay Home for Nevada” was the message that was stressed earlier during the governor’s announcement, but it hasn’t kept some from taking part in last-minute fun.