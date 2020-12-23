Fremont Street Experience website says NYE celebration on, wristbands $25

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve, we have new details on the party on Fremont Street.

The Fremont Street Experience website indicates people will be allowed, and wristbands will be $25. Those can be purchased online or at hotels on Fremont Street.

Earlier this month, the area still did not have permission from the state for a large gathering.

Gates will open at 6 p.m., and no live entertainment is planned.

Road closures announced for downtown include sections of Casino Center Boulevard and 4th Street.

There are no fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip this year.

While Las Vegas Boulevard will not be shut down, the Nevada Department of Transportation is planning some road closures for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Northbound and southbound ramps on I-15 will be closed at the Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road exits. Traffic will also be blocked on Tropicana going east at Industrial Road, and on eastbound Flamingo at Valley View Boulevard.

All roads will be back open between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Join the countdown to the start of the New Year on 8NewsNow.com and Channel 8.

The show kicks off at 9 p.m. and runs through 12:35 a.m.

Our team will take you through every time zone, starting in New York and ending in Las Vegas.

We are also raising money for food banks across the country. Any money you donate will stay here in Las Vegas.

More information about donating, see our Tackle Hunger page.