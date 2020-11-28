Fremont Street Experience to honor Tony Hsieh with tribute Saturday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fremont Street Experience will pay tribute to Tony Hsieh, the former Zappos CEO, founder of DTP and downtown Las Vegas visionary, who passed away Friday at the age of 46.

The first tribute show will run at 8 p.m. Saturday, and again at the top of the hour until midnight on Fremont Street’s Viva Vision video canopy. No other details were immediately released.

Hsieh died on Friday in Connecticut after sustaining injuries in a house fire on Nov. 18.

We are saddened by the loss of a true visionary, leader and titan who transformed downtown to the dynamic destination it is today. With heavy hearts, RIP Tony Hsieh. pic.twitter.com/zTDAFyAq2u — Fremont Street Exp (@FSELV) November 28, 2020

8 News Now will stream the tribute Saturday night on 8newsnow.com and on the 8NN Facebook page.