Fremont Street Experience to honor Siegfried Fischbacher Thursday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Fremont Street Experience will honor legendary Las Vegas illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher with a special Viva Vision tribute Thursday evening.

The tribute which will celebrate his life will be shown at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. 9 p.m. 10 p.m., 11 p.m. and midnight.

The Fremont Street Experience released the following statement:

“Siegfried Fischbacher fans and magic enthusiasts are invited to come together under the multi-media canopy to pay tribute to the world-renowned star of stage, film and television who created a live entertainment phenomenon unlike anything that came before and that continues to influence live entertainment everywhere to this day.” Fremont Street Experience

Fischbacher, 81, died Wednesday night in Las Vegas after battling pancreatic cancer. He was the remaining survivor of magic duo “Siegfried & Roy” which delighted millions of people with their shows featuring big cats.