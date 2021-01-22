Fremont Street Experience to honor late baseball legend Hank Aaron Friday night

Hall of Famer Hank Aaron speaks during the presentation of the 2015 Hank Aaron Award prior to Game Four of the 2015 World Series between the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field on October 31, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Fremont Street Experience will honor late baseball legend Hank Aaron Friday night with a Viva Vision tribute. The show will play at 7:58 p.m., 8:58 p.m., 9:58 p.m., 10:58 p.m. and 11:58 p.m.

“Hammerin’ Hank” passed away at the age of 86 on Jan. 22.

He had an incredible career that spanned over two decades, from playing in the minor leagues to making his MLB debut at 20, playing with the then Milwaukee Braves.

Aaron was a civil rights advocate and co-founded the Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation with his wife, Billye.

The Fremont Street Experience invites all baseball lovers and Hank Aaron fans to come view the celebration of life.